QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Shares Down 1.6%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.92 and last traded at $4.95. Approximately 1,053,628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 7,951,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

QS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

QuantumScape Trading Down 2.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a current ratio of 10.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.27.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $212,486.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,178,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,236,063.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $212,486.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,178,512 shares in the company, valued at $7,236,063.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 22,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $129,008.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,207,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,906,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 490,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,768,719 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 97.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 51,934 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in QuantumScape during the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in QuantumScape during the third quarter valued at about $771,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 72.4% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 115,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 48,684 shares during the period. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

