QUASA (QUA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,566.87

QUASA (QUA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One QUASA token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a market capitalization of $164,902.41 and approximately $1,566.87 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00198641 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,148.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

