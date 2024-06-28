QUASA (QUA) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1,125.83

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $164,685.22 and $1,125.83 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QUASA has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0019858 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,566.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

