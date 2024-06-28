Radio Caca Trading Down 3.2% Over Last Week (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 28th. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $64.73 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Radio Caca

RACA is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,835,221,779 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

