Realty Income (NYSE:O) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.150-4.210 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.35.

NYSE O opened at $52.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.63 and its 200 day moving average is $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $64.18. The stock has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Realty Income will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 291.67%.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

