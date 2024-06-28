Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Sells $108,860.97 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRXGet Free Report) Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $108,860.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,177,116 shares in the company, valued at $68,254,373.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, June 11th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $96,727.15.
  • On Tuesday, May 28th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $104,968.99.
  • On Tuesday, April 30th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $91,003.65.
  • On Tuesday, April 16th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $87,684.02.
  • On Tuesday, April 2nd, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $100,962.54.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:RXRX traded down $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $7.58. The stock had a trading volume of 28,148,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,127,459. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $16.75.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRXGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 765.90% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RXRX shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,157,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,858,000 after acquiring an additional 157,189 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 342,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 173,954 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

