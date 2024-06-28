Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Sells $108,860.97 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $108,860.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,177,116 shares in the company, valued at $68,254,373.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 11th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $96,727.15.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $104,968.99.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $91,003.65.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $87,684.02.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $100,962.54.

NASDAQ:RXRX traded down $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $7.58. The stock had a trading volume of 28,148,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,127,459. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $16.75.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 765.90% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RXRX shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,157,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,858,000 after acquiring an additional 157,189 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 342,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 173,954 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

