Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Position Raised by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $22,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 74,804.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 62,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,781,000 after buying an additional 62,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $1,050.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $978.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $948.28. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.80 and a 1 year high of $1,081.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.00, for a total transaction of $802,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,684. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.00, for a total transaction of $802,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,684. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,040.00, for a total transaction of $1,596,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,971 shares of company stock valued at $61,217,654. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,229.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,015.91.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

