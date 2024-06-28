Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $11.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.64. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $3.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.91.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $490,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 38,529 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 158.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 453,784 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $4,050,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,922,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 716,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RGLS8429, an anti-miR next generation oligonucleotide targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

