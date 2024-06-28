Relx (NYSE:RELX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered Relx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.
Relx Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relx
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Relx by 192.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Relx by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Relx by 90.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.
About Relx
RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
