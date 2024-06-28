Relx (NYSE:RELX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered Relx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Get Relx alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RELX

Relx Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relx

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $46.15 on Tuesday. Relx has a twelve month low of $31.38 and a twelve month high of $46.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Relx by 192.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Relx by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Relx by 90.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

About Relx

(Get Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.