Reviewing TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) & Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD)

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) and Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares TotalEnergies and Chord Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TotalEnergies 9.52% 18.30% 7.65% Chord Energy 22.67% 16.57% 12.03%

Dividends

TotalEnergies pays an annual dividend of $2.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Chord Energy pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. TotalEnergies pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chord Energy pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

TotalEnergies has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chord Energy has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

13.2% of TotalEnergies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.8% of Chord Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Chord Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TotalEnergies and Chord Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TotalEnergies $218.95 billion 0.71 $21.38 billion $8.86 7.51 Chord Energy $3.90 billion 1.79 $1.02 billion $21.31 7.84

TotalEnergies has higher revenue and earnings than Chord Energy. TotalEnergies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chord Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for TotalEnergies and Chord Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TotalEnergies 0 6 0 0 2.00 Chord Energy 0 1 8 0 2.89

TotalEnergies presently has a consensus price target of $70.75, indicating a potential upside of 6.30%. Chord Energy has a consensus price target of $204.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.06%. Given Chord Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chord Energy is more favorable than TotalEnergies.

Summary

Chord Energy beats TotalEnergies on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TotalEnergies

(Get Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The Integrated LNG segment comprises the integrated gas chain, including upstream and midstream liquified natural gas (LNG) activities, as well as biogas, hydrogen, and gas trading activities. The Integrated Power segment includes generation, storage, electricity trading, and B2B-B2C distribution of gas and electricity. The Refining & Chemicals segment consists of refining, petrochemicals, and specialty chemicals. This segment also includes oil supply, trading, and marine shipping activities. The Marketing & Services segment supplies and markets petroleum products. The company was formerly known as TOTAL SE and changed its name to TotalEnergies SE in June 2021. TotalEnergies SE was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

About Chord Energy

(Get Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities. The company was formerly known as Oasis Petroleum Inc. and changed its name to Chord Energy Corporation in July 2022. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

