Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Barclays

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $116.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RVTY. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Revvity in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.69.

Revvity Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:RVTY traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.76. 255,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,661. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.08 and a 200 day moving average of $106.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 86.58, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.08. Revvity has a twelve month low of $79.50 and a twelve month high of $131.96.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.83 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Revvity will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $441,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,075,974. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revvity

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVTY. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Revvity in the fourth quarter worth $3,593,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revvity in the fourth quarter worth $1,112,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Revvity in the fourth quarter worth about $12,039,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at $3,688,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter worth about $15,213,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Featured Articles

