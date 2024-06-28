Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) (LON:RLD) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.62

Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) (LON:RLD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.62 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 2.70 ($0.03). Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) shares last traded at GBX 2.63 ($0.03), with a volume of 149,408 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.12. The firm has a market cap of £29.09 million and a P/E ratio of -2.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.62.
Richland Resources Ltd does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the mining, distribution, and sale of colored gemstones. The company was formerly known as TanzaniteOne Limited. Richland Resources Ltd is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
