Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR) & Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Head-To-Head Analysis

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) and Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Symbotic and Richtech Robotics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Symbotic $1.18 billion 17.49 -$23.87 million ($0.24) -146.66 Richtech Robotics $6.05 million 15.10 N/A N/A N/A

Richtech Robotics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Symbotic.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Symbotic 0 3 11 0 2.79 Richtech Robotics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Symbotic and Richtech Robotics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Symbotic presently has a consensus price target of $55.69, suggesting a potential upside of 58.22%. Given Symbotic’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Symbotic is more favorable than Richtech Robotics.

Profitability

This table compares Symbotic and Richtech Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Symbotic -1.27% 5.27% 0.65% Richtech Robotics N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Richtech Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. 38.3% of Symbotic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Symbotic beats Richtech Robotics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc., an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

About Richtech Robotics

Richtech Robotics Inc. develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers. It primarily serves restaurants, hotels, casinos, senior living centers, factories, and retail centers, as well as hospitals, and movie theaters. The company was formerly known as Richtech Creative Displays LLC and changed its name to Richtech Robotics Inc. on June 22, 2022. Richtech Robotics Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

