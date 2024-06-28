Rio2 (CVE:RIO) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Rio2 Limited (CVE:RIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48. Approximately 156,903 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 219,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital set a C$1.10 price objective on shares of Rio2 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Rio2 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$0.40 to C$0.60 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.41. The stock has a market cap of C$152.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.34.

Rio2 (CVE:RIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rio2 Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, Bahamas, and Chile. It holds a 100% in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

