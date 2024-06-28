River and Mercantile Group (LON:RIV) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $49.40

River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 49.40 ($0.63) and traded as high as GBX 54.80 ($0.70). River and Mercantile Group shares last traded at GBX 49.40 ($0.63), with a volume of 1,318,314 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 49.40. The company has a market capitalization of £42.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.45.
River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, long-term asset management, pension funds, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm uses a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments.
