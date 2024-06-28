RiverTree Advisors LLC Has $3.80 Million Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

RiverTree Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,823 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. RiverTree Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,946,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,334,000 after buying an additional 619,287 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,415,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,205,000 after purchasing an additional 87,714 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,305,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,523,000 after purchasing an additional 63,053 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,416,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,030,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,522,000 after buying an additional 380,025 shares during the period.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.79. 132,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,516. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $38.81 and a twelve month high of $48.48. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.41.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.