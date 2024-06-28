ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) Sees Large Volume Increase

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 83,466 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 68,378 shares.The stock last traded at $55.24 and had previously closed at $54.93.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.18. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.28.

Get ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROBO. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 52,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period.

About ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF

The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in robotics and automation. The portfolio utilizes a tiered weighting strategy. ROBO was launched on Oct 22, 2013 and is managed by ROBO Global.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.