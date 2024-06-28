Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $52.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.43, but opened at $19.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $18.67, with a volume of 302,016 shares changing hands.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,606,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,111 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,943,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,290,000 after acquiring an additional 314,086 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,984,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,330,000 after buying an additional 42,171 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 675,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,205,000 after buying an additional 26,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.08.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Rocket Pharmaceuticals
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.
Further Reading
