Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $52.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.43, but opened at $19.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $18.67, with a volume of 302,016 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director David P. Southwell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,555.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director David P. Southwell sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $1,705,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David P. Southwell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,555.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 105,282 shares of company stock valued at $2,551,801 over the last quarter. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,606,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,111 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,943,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,290,000 after acquiring an additional 314,086 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,984,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,330,000 after buying an additional 42,171 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 675,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,205,000 after buying an additional 26,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

