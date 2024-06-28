Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $36.54

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.54 and last traded at $36.78, with a volume of 36755 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.68.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3658 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 181.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rogers Communications

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gold Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 13.4% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Rogers Communications by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Rogers Communications by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 912 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Featured Stories

