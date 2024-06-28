Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on R shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Vertical Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.86.

Ryder System Stock Up 1.1 %

R stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,064. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.32. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.46 and a 12 month high of $128.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.86.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 18.38%. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 36.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $2,309,838.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,897,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $955,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,479.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $2,309,838.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,897,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,800 shares of company stock worth $11,990,862. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.