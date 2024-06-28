Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Short Interest Update

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 282,600 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the May 31st total of 437,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 61.4 days.
Safran Price Performance
Safran stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.21. Safran has a 1-year low of $146.90 and a 1-year high of $241.29.
About Safran
