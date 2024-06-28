Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Short Interest Update

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 282,600 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the May 31st total of 437,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 61.4 days.

Safran stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.21. Safran has a 1-year low of $146.90 and a 1-year high of $241.29.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, as well as sells spare parts.

