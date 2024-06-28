Schroder Income Growth Plans Dividend of GBX 2.50 (LON:SCF)

Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Schroder Income Growth Trading Up 0.2 %
SCF opened at GBX 285.50 ($3.62) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 286.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 274.16. Schroder Income Growth has a one year low of GBX 247 ($3.13) and a one year high of GBX 298 ($3.78). The stock has a market cap of £198.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,244.96 and a beta of 0.89.
About Schroder Income Growth
