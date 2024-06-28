Schroder Income Growth Plans Dividend of GBX 2.50 (LON:SCF)

Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Schroder Income Growth Trading Up 0.2 %

SCF opened at GBX 285.50 ($3.62) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 286.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 274.16. Schroder Income Growth has a one year low of GBX 247 ($3.13) and a one year high of GBX 298 ($3.78). The stock has a market cap of £198.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,244.96 and a beta of 0.89.

About Schroder Income Growth

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

