Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,141 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,381.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.17. 99,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,897. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.15. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.65 and a 12-month high of $48.65.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

