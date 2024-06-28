Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stake Boosted by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $16,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 20,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.13. The company had a trading volume of 478,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,036. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.15. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $48.65.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

