SEA (NYSE:SE) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of SEA (NYSE:SE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $78.00 price objective on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $84.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SE. Barclays raised their target price on SEA from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of SEA from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on SEA from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.40.

Shares of SE stock opened at $74.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $76.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.11. The stock has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,490.60 and a beta of 1.53.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.40). SEA had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SEA will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,183,394 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,384,427,000 after buying an additional 8,045,977 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,119,943 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $708,471,000 after acquiring an additional 542,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $640,219,000. Kora Management LP raised its position in shares of SEA by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 4,637,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $249,080,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,131,880 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $167,341,000 after purchasing an additional 420,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

