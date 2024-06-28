SEA (NYSE:SE) Shares Down 3.4%

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $71.67 and last traded at $71.99. Approximately 2,313,861 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 6,184,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark upped their price objective on SEA from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays raised their target price on SEA from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on SEA from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised SEA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

Get SEA alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SE

SEA Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.11. The company has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,413.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.40). SEA had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SEA by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in SEA by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 788 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in SEA by 121.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in SEA by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 843 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

About SEA

(Get Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.