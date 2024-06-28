Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of H.B. Fuller in a report released on Monday, June 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $4.26 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.25. The consensus estimate for H.B. Fuller’s current full-year earnings is $4.33 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on FUL. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

Shares of H.B. Fuller stock opened at $76.33 on Wednesday. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $63.47 and a 52-week high of $84.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $917.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUL. Luminus Management LLC lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 123.9% during the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 410,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after purchasing an additional 227,055 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 2,588.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 335,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,282,000 after purchasing an additional 322,655 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 19.3% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 82,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 13,328 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,598,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 9.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 45,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $349,071.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,324.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other H.B. Fuller news, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $349,071.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,324.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James J. East sold 22,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $1,746,673.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,669,188 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

