Seaport Res Ptn Lowers Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to Hold

Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Comcast from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.62.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $38.28 on Monday. Comcast has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $150.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.76 and a 200 day moving average of $41.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 50,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 26.2% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 29,410 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Comcast by 422.0% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 200,356 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after acquiring an additional 161,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its position in Comcast by 75.4% during the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,680 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 14,052 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

