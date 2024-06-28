Seed Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of WM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $212.61. 1,762,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,490. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.71 and a 12 month high of $214.54. The company has a market capitalization of $85.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Waste Management from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. CIBC upped their target price on Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.61.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

