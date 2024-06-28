Seed Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,948,000 after acquiring an additional 24,171 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 27,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.1% during the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 25.0% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $376.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,709,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,998. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $353.15 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.01. The company has a market cap of $103.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on DE. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $456.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $431.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

