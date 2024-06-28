Seed Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QEFA. McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
NYSEARCA QEFA traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $74.64. 23,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,064. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.93 million, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.76. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.31 and a fifty-two week high of $78.20.
About SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF
The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.
