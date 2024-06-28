Seed Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 400.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Davis Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.40. The stock has a market cap of $82.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $61.01.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.