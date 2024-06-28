Seed Wealth Management Inc. Sells 17,500 Shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.24% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 395,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after buying an additional 195,304 shares during the last quarter. Verde Capital Management boosted its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 53,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,950,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,103,000 after buying an additional 13,368 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 38,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 15,566 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYEM stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.22. 18,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,621. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.86. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.37 and a 12 month high of $19.30.

The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of sub-investment-grade corporate debt from emerging markets. HYEM was launched on May 9, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

