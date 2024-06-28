Seed Wealth Management Inc. Sells 900 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTT. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth $354,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 176.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 32,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 20,628 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 163,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 242,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 75,680 shares during the period.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Price Performance

BTT stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.69. The stock had a trading volume of 111,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,770. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $21.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.81.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

