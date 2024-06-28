SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

SEGRO Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SEGXF opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. SEGRO has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $11.74.

Get SEGRO alerts:

About SEGRO

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.