Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Short Interest Down 53.5% in June

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 53.5% from the May 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Seiko Epson Stock Performance

SEKEY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.66. The company had a trading volume of 15,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,568. Seiko Epson has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.94.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Seiko Epson had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seiko Epson will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seiko Epson

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments.

