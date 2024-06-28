SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 344.4% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LEDS
SemiLEDs Stock Down 0.8 %
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 49.29% and a negative return on equity of 158.17%.
SemiLEDs Company Profile
SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SemiLEDs
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- Stock Average Calculator
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.