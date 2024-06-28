SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 344.4% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of LEDS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.40. SemiLEDs has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1.44.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 49.29% and a negative return on equity of 158.17%.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

