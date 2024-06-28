Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Short Interest Down 47.5% in June

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 47.5% from the May 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shenzhou International Group Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SHZHY traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.67. 13,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,261. Shenzhou International Group has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $11.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.49.

Shenzhou International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1105 per share. This is a positive change from Shenzhou International Group’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th.

Shenzhou International Group Company Profile

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, printing, and sale of knitwear products in Mainland China, European Union, the United States, Japan, and internationally. It produces and sells knitted sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear.

