Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Short Interest Down 84.1% in June

OTCMKTS SMNNY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.48. 43,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,769. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average of $15.24. Shimano has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $17.87.

Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $677.15 million for the quarter. Shimano had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 14.53%.

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. Shimano Inc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

