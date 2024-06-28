Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Short Interest Up 355.4% in June

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, a growth of 355.4% from the May 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 533,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SHECY stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.41. 104,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,051. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.01. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $23.04. The company has a market capitalization of $77.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.23.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 11.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. provides infrastructure, electronics, and functional materials in Japan. It is also involved in processing and specialized related services. The company operates through Infrastructure Materials; Electronics Materials; Functional Materials; and Processing and Specialized Services segments.

