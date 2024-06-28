Short Interest in Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Decreases By 41.3%

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,400 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the May 31st total of 239,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Brookline Capital Management raised Aileron Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Aileron Therapeutics from $9.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

NASDAQ ALRN traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.86. 10,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,227. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31. Aileron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $7.42.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.72). Analysts anticipate that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Of Texas/Texas Am I. University sold 9,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $30,361.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,753,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,757. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Of Texas/Texas Am I. University sold 10,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $53,192.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,799,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,908,569.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Of Texas/Texas Am I. University sold 9,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $30,361.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,753,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,757. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,618 shares of company stock valued at $248,685 over the last ninety days. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aileron Therapeutics stock. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.34% of Aileron Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address unmet medical needs in orphan pulmonary and fibrosis indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LTI-03, a peptide, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

