Short Interest in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE) Decreases By 40.5%

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of AltEnergy Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AltEnergy Acquisition by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 53,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

AltEnergy Acquisition Stock Down 0.4 %

AEAE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 431. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average is $11.16. AltEnergy Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $12.28.

About AltEnergy Acquisition

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

