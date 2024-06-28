Short Interest in Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM) Decreases By 44.6%

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,200 shares, a decrease of 44.6% from the May 31st total of 144,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 391,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Apollomics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APLM traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,947. Apollomics has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.59.

Get Apollomics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Apollomics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Apollomics stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 130,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Apollomics as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Apollomics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APLM

Apollomics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apollomics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of oncology therapies to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to eradicate cancer. The company's products portfolio includes Vebreltinib (APL-101), an oral active, highly selective c-Met inhibitor, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; APL-102, an oral active, small molecule Multiple Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor, which is in a in a Phase 1 clinical trial to inhibit various kinases that are aberrantly activated in cancer cells; and APL-122, a tumor inhibitor candidate, targeting ErbB1/2/4 signaling pathwaysthat is in Phase 1 dose escalation clinical trials to treat cancers within the brain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apollomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.