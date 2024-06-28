Short Interest in Arrow Exploration Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSTPF) Declines By 50.0%

Arrow Exploration Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSTPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Arrow Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSTPF traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.34. 2,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,724. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.26. Arrow Exploration has a 52 week low of C$0.00 and a 52 week high of C$0.37.

Get Arrow Exploration alerts:

Arrow Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Arrow Exploration Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Western Canada. Arrow Exploration Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.