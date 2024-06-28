Short Interest in Arrow Exploration Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSTPF) Declines By 50.0%

Arrow Exploration Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSTPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Arrow Exploration Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CSTPF traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.34. 2,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,724. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.26. Arrow Exploration has a 52 week low of C$0.00 and a 52 week high of C$0.37.
Arrow Exploration Company Profile
