Short Interest in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR) Drops By 69.0%

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 69.0% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ AFAR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,786. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.10. Aura FAT Projects Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $11.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition by 150.0% during the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition by 35.3% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 194,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 50,628 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $761,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,359,000. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Company Profile

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring technology companies with Web 3.0, blockchain, cryptocurrency, digital ledger, e-gaming, and other new financial technology and services applications in Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

