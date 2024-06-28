Short Interest in City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Drops By 91.7%

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

City Developments Stock Performance

CDEVY traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.89. 6,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,718. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.42. City Developments has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $5.67.

Get City Developments alerts:

City Developments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.0523 per share. This is an increase from City Developments’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd.

City Developments Company Profile

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate company with a network spanning 112 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for City Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.