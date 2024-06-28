Short Interest in Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT) Declines By 68.7%

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 68.7% from the May 31st total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Curative Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of Curative Biotechnology stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. 43,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,690. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. Curative Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04.

Get Curative Biotechnology alerts:

Curative Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Curative Biotechnology, Inc, a development-stage biomedical company, focuses on novel treatments for rare diseases. The company focuses on therapies with potentially accelerated development paths as a result of the disease, the nature of the therapeutic itself, or the stage of clinical development. Its pipeline candidates include CURB906, an antibody-drug conjugate for targeting CD56 positive brain tumors; and IMT504, a novel immune therapy to treat rabies.

Receive News & Ratings for Curative Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curative Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.