Short Interest in Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT) Declines By 68.7%

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 68.7% from the May 31st total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Curative Biotechnology Price Performance
Shares of Curative Biotechnology stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. 43,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,690. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. Curative Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04.
Curative Biotechnology Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Curative Biotechnology
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Curative Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curative Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.