Short Interest in EBOS Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EBOSF) Declines By 92.7%

EBOS Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EBOSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a decline of 92.7% from the May 31st total of 405,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 148.5 days.

EBOS Group Price Performance

Shares of EBOS Group stock remained flat at $22.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.06. EBOS Group has a 12 month low of $22.44 and a 12 month high of $22.44.

Get EBOS Group alerts:

EBOS Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

EBOS Group Limited engages in the marketing, wholesale, and distribution of healthcare, medical, pharmaceutical, and animal care products in Australia, New Zealand, and Southeast Asia. It operates through Healthcare and Animal Care segments. The company provides healthcare logistics; medication management solutions; pharmacy management software; loyalty, generics, compliance, business intelligence, and store software services; and health communications, programs, and consultancy services.

Receive News & Ratings for EBOS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EBOS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.