Short Interest in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Rises By 410.8%

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 844,800 shares, a growth of 410.8% from the May 31st total of 165,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fangdd Network Group stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 621,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000. Fangdd Network Group accounts for about 0.4% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned 13.52% of Fangdd Network Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

DUO traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.59. 530,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,080,881. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.59. Fangdd Network Group has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $19.65.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd., an investment holding company, provides real estate information services through online platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Property Cloud, a software as a service solution for real estate sellers. The company also operates platforms for real estate agents, including Duoduo Sales, which offers real estate agents with instant access to marketplace functionalities and allows them to conduct transactions on the go; Duoduo Cloud Sales, which connects agents to property database and buyer base, allowing them to source, manage, and complete transactions online; and provides online and offline, and project-specific training and guidance services.

