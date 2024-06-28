Short Interest in Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Rises By 1,241.2%

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,728,000 shares, a growth of 1,241.2% from the May 31st total of 203,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.8 days.

Fibra UNO Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FBASF opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.64. Fibra UNO has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $2.05.

Fibra UNO Company Profile

Fibra Uno (Mexbol: FUNO11; Bloomberg: FUNO11:MM) is the first and largest FIBRA in the Mexican market. It operates and develops a wide range of properties f or leasing, mainly in the industrial, commercial and office segments. As of September 30, 2023, FUNO had a portfolio of 613 operations that totaled 11 million m2 with a presence in all states of the Mexican Republic.

