Short Interest in Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Rises By 1,241.2%

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,728,000 shares, a growth of 1,241.2% from the May 31st total of 203,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.8 days.
Fibra UNO Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FBASF opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.64. Fibra UNO has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $2.05.
Fibra UNO Company Profile
